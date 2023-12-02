Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, 2 die

Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95
Multiple homeless people shot in shooting near Charleston, US-95(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:39 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, two of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the victims were unhoused, Lourenco said.

“We believe this is an isolated event,” Lourenco responded in a text when asked if there was an active shooter situation.

One shooter was involved, but a suspect had not been captured, he said Friday evening.

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.

