Fire damages west Carson City garage

The scene of a garage fire on Boyle Street in Carson City.
The scene of a garage fire on Boyle Street in Carson City.(Carson City Fire Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire heavily damaged a garage in west Carson City late Friday morning but the Carson City Fire Department saved the house from significant damage.

The fire was about 11:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Boyle Street.

Fire crews arrived to find flames heavily burning in the garage but kept it from spreading into the home.

Twenty-three firefighters responded, including help from the East Fork Fire District.

The Carson City Fire Department reports one firefighter suffered a minor injury but gave no other details.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shots fired graphic.
Person following stolen vehicle in North Valleys reports shots fired from vehicle
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
Aiden Palmer
Sparks man arrested on open murder charge in shooting of 17-year-old

Latest News

Porch Pirates
Washoe sheriff’s office seeks volunteers for sting to catch porch pirates
Emma Blance Shaffer
Loyalton High teacher charged with allegedly having sex with student
A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen from the Save Mart on Plumb Lane.
Salvation Army red kettle theft
Toys warehoused for the local Toys for Tots program.
Local Toys for Tots fills requests for 23,000 kids this year