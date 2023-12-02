Fire damages west Carson City garage
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:05 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire heavily damaged a garage in west Carson City late Friday morning but the Carson City Fire Department saved the house from significant damage.
The fire was about 11:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Boyle Street.
Fire crews arrived to find flames heavily burning in the garage but kept it from spreading into the home.
Twenty-three firefighters responded, including help from the East Fork Fire District.
The Carson City Fire Department reports one firefighter suffered a minor injury but gave no other details.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
