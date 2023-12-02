Fire damages west Carson City garage

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire heavily damaged a garage in west Carson City late Friday morning but the Carson City Fire Department saved the house from significant damage.

The fire was about 11:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Boyle Street.

Fire crews arrived to find flames heavily burning in the garage but kept it from spreading into the home.

Twenty-three firefighters responded, including help from the East Fork Fire District.

The Carson City Fire Department reports one firefighter suffered a minor injury but gave no other details.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We would like to remind everyone to make sure you wait until ashes and used charcoal are cold to touch before you discard them. And when you do discard ashes please do so in metal trash containers that are stored outside and away from buildings and other combustible materials.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.