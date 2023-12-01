Woman found guilty in February domestic battery

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman has been found guilty of domestic battery stemming from a February incident that happened in front of four children.

On Feb. 15 of this year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance that was called by the child of Mayra Trujillo-Mora.

When officers arrived, the child told officers that she and her three siblings witnessed their mother kick their father two to three times in the leg and punch him multiple times on his side.

Officer said the child was choking on her words and fought back tears as she recounted the incident.

Police also saw injuries on the victim’s neck, including scratch marks that were red and swollen.

“The Sparks City Attorney’s Office will continue to hold offenders accountable, especially when they commit acts of violence in the presence of children,” said Sparks City Attorney Wes Duncan.

Trujillo-Mora will serve 45 days in the Washoe County Jail suspended for one year on the condition that she spends two active days in jail, complete 48 hours of community service, pay a $200 fine, a $35 domestic violence fee, complete 26 weeks of domestic violence classes, attend an eight-hour class on the effects of domestic violence in the home, and obey all laws.

