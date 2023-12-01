Washoe County graduation rate declines compared to 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is reporting a slight decline in graduation rates for the class of 2023 compared to last year.

4,080 students will be getting diplomas, representing a graduation rate of 81.1% and an overall decline of 3.3%. The district blamed the ongoing effects of COVID-19 related school closures for the decline.

“Members of the graduating Class of 2023 were freshmen when the pandemic forced the school district to shut down schools, launch distance- and hybrid learning, exclude students due to illness and make sweeping changes in their instructional environments,” said WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield. “I am proud of the perseverance and focus our students and staff have maintained through these unprecedented circumstances, and I commend them for the hard work that enabled our students to achieve this critical academic milestone.

Just over half of the class of 2023 graduated with honors, or advanced or college and career readiness diplomas.

“As educators, we know we have much more work to do,” Enfield continued. “We are not satisfied with these graduation rates, and we are working to improve. Our Strategic Plan directs more targeted resources to our students so they can earn their diplomas and graduate prepared for the future they choose. We recognize and continue to confront the challenges that lie ahead, and we are committed to providing the support our students need to succeed.”

The trend in Washoe County is one being seen across the country, as numerous school districts have seen declines in graduation rates and increasing rates of anxiety and depression among students, economic insecurity and instability in families in wider communities.

The state of Nevada in total has seen an overall decline in graduation rates of 0.33%.

For the Class of 2023, the Nevada Department of Education has adjusted the ways in which district graduation rates are calculated. The district says this adjustment better aligns state calculations to federal policy and also accounted for 2.9 percentage points of the 3.3 percentage point reduction in this year’s graduation rate.

