Suspect identified in deaths of two state troopers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KOLO/AP) -The suspected hit-and-run driver in the death of two Nevada State Police troopers in Las Vegas has been identified as Jemarcus Rojee Williams, 46.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the troopers were helping a motorist who appeared to be sleeping on the side of Interstate 15 at about 3:23 a.m. when a white Chevrolet HHR struck them.

One trooper died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police searched for the vehicle and found it about 8 .am. in an apartment complex near J street and Monroe Avenue. That led to Williams.

He has been charged with two counts each of reckless driving causing death, driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, all felonies.

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh confirmed at a mid-day news conference that a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash.

“Right now during this very tragic time, the Nevada state police is going to need that love and support from the community more than ever,” Walsh said.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released, but Deputy Police Chief Branden Clarksondescribed them as husbands with children.

Video released by the police department showed the bodies of both troopers being escorted to the Clark County coroner’s office by about two dozen officers on motorcycles, their blue-and-red police lights flashing.

Outside the coroner’s office, the law enforcement officers were joined by dozens more to salute as the bodies, which were covered with American flags, were carried inside by uniformed state troopers.

The coroner’s office said Thursday afternoon that it was still investigating and could not yet identify the troopers.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, who said he was “profoundly saddened” by the deaths, ordered all U.S. flags in Nevada to be flown at half-staff until the troopers’ funerals.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

A stretch of the highway and several on-ramps were shut down for hours after the deaths, snarling traffic for miles.

In 2021, not far from where the two troopers were killed Thursday, another state trooper was struck and killed on Interstate 15 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The carjacking suspect, who led officers on a chase throughout Las Vegas and neighboring North Las Vegas, hit trooper Micah May while he was putting down a tire-deflating device across freeway lanes.

