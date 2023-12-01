Salvation Army red kettle stolen on Plumb Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Salvation Army red kettle has been reported stolen from the Save Mart on Plumb Lane.

Officials with the Salvation Army say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. when the person ringing the bell stepped away for a break.

The kettles are bolted and locked to their stands, but the person or persons who stole the kettle cut the chain that secured it.

“Our bellringers are dedicated people who help further The Salvation Army’s mission of meeting human need in the name of Jesus Christ without discrimination,” said Major Randy Hartt, Washoe County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “The theft of this kettle is deeply saddening, but The Salvation Army will never give up on its mission to serve our neighbors in need right here in Washoe County.”

The managers of the Save Mart say they are reviewing security camera footage of the incident.

