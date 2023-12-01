Reading Reno: Mikalee Byerman writes “100 Things To Do in Reno Before You Die” 2nd edition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’ve lived in Reno your whole life, are new to town or have been here longer than you can remember but don’t quite call it home, there are “100 Things To Do in Reno Before You Die.”

Award-winning author, podcaster, and tourism expert Mikalee Byerman stopped by Morning Break to help you plan your bucket-list itinerary in the second edition of this ultimate Reno guidebook.

According to its description, “Reno’s iconic downtown arch is emblazoned with the motto “The Biggest Little City in the World,” which reflects the city’s small-town charm and cosmopolitan character. Once a hidden gem, Northern Nevada spoils visitors and residents alike with four distinct seasons for outdoor fun, a burgeoning foodie scene, minutes-from-Lake-Tahoe proximity, and diverse arts and cultural celebrations.

“In the updated second edition of this bestselling guide, learn about historic locations brimming with nostalgic magnetism, like Casale’s Halfway Club and the “Golden Turtle,” aka the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Explore nature in the surrounding Sierra Nevada mountains, feed birds from your hand at Chickadee Ridge like a fairy-tale character, and explore trails with cascading waterfalls. Discover which casinos offer spa-tacular getaways and uncover brand new experiences, like the epic Reno Public Market and the Village at Rancharrah.”

Byerman is hosting a book launch Saturday, Dec. 2 at Picasso & Wine (148 Vassar Street, Reno) from 2-4 p.m.

About the Author

Voted “Best Local Author” and “Best Creative Writer” in consecutive years in the Best of Nevada awards, Mikalee Byerman is a writer, humor essayist, marketing consultant keynote speaker, and host of the 100 Things to Do in Reno Before You Die podcast. Her writing has gained national attention in publications like Ladies’ Home Journal, The Huffington Post, and the in-flight magazine for Southwest Airlines. And in case you’re wondering, her name rhymes with “prickly fireman.” Follow her at mikaleebyerman.com—or pricklyfireman.com, just in case you forget how to spell her name.

