Project at Dayton wastewater treatment plant expected to cause traffic delays

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A project at a Dayton wastewater treatment plant is expected to cause traffic delays for motorists.

On Dec. 4, between 5:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., crews will be conducting a heavy concrete pouring project as part of an expansion project at the plant.

During this time, heavy concrete truck traffic is expected in the Riverview neighborhood area. The planned truck route is to access the plant from U.S. Highway 50 and Fort Churchill Road and through River Park Parkway to Ferretto Parkway.

Flaggers will be present at critical road crossings to manage truck traffic. The trucks will not be permitted to stop or park in the neighborhood and will not drive in front of Riverview Elementary School.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and plan accordingly. An expansion on the plant began in October of this year and will last for the next two years.

A map of the truck staging area is below:

A map of the area where the delays will occur (Lyon County)

