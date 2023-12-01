Pet Station and Pet Res-Que non-profit team up to fill Pet Karma Boxes with warm sweaters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet Station is helping the non-profit, Pet Res-que, fill Pet Karma Boxes throughout Reno and Sparks with new and gently used sweaters and booties for the pets of our homeless and low-income neighbors.

Patricia Johnson from Pet Res-Que and Lauren Brown, VP of marketing for Pet Station, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the need behind their donation effort and how the community can help.

Pet Karma Box Locations:

Reno

Corner of Mill and Sunshine Lane

9th St – out front of county offices

550 W 5th St

772 W. 2nd St

900 W. 1st St

10 E 1st St

Corale Academy on Valley Rd

315 Westbrook – N Valley

Boys & Girls Club in Lemon Valley

Cold Springs – end of Whitebark Ct (no physical address)

Sparks

Earthe Energy on Rock

Greenbrea Center

Inside Sparks Library

You can also help repair old Pet Karma Boxes or build new ones. Just contact Patricia Johnson at pattyfabrejohnson@gmail.com.

