Pet Station and Pet Res-Que non-profit team up to fill Pet Karma Boxes with warm sweaters

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet Station is helping the non-profit, Pet Res-que, fill Pet Karma Boxes throughout Reno and Sparks with new and gently used sweaters and booties for the pets of our homeless and low-income neighbors.

Patricia Johnson from Pet Res-Que and Lauren Brown, VP of marketing for Pet Station, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the need behind their donation effort and how the community can help.

Pet Karma Box Locations:

Reno

  • Corner of Mill and Sunshine Lane
  • 9th St – out front of county offices
  • 550 W 5th St
  • 772 W. 2nd St
  • 900 W. 1st St
  • 10 E 1st St
  • Corale Academy on Valley Rd
  • 315 Westbrook – N Valley
  • Boys & Girls Club in Lemon Valley
  • Cold Springs – end of Whitebark Ct (no physical address)

Sparks

  • Earthe Energy on Rock
  • Greenbrea Center
  • Inside Sparks Library

You can also help repair old Pet Karma Boxes or build new ones. Just contact Patricia Johnson at pattyfabrejohnson@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shots fired graphic.
Person following stolen vehicle in North Valleys reports shots fired from vehicle
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Pet Res-Que and Pet Station collecting pet sweaters
Pet Karma Boxes in need of pet sweaters
7th Annual Winter Wonderland for NDA
Nevada Diabetes Association to host 7th annual Winter Wonderland at Atlantis Casino
7th Annual Winter Wonderland for NDA
7th Annual Winter Wonderland
The flyovers will be conducted to collect data that will be used for future expansion of...
Mono County prepping for future broadband expansion
Here are your 8 Things to Do for this weekend
8 Things to Do