Pet Station and Pet Res-Que non-profit team up to fill Pet Karma Boxes with warm sweaters
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:19 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet Station is helping the non-profit, Pet Res-que, fill Pet Karma Boxes throughout Reno and Sparks with new and gently used sweaters and booties for the pets of our homeless and low-income neighbors.
Patricia Johnson from Pet Res-Que and Lauren Brown, VP of marketing for Pet Station, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the need behind their donation effort and how the community can help.
Pet Karma Box Locations:
Reno
- Corner of Mill and Sunshine Lane
- 9th St – out front of county offices
- 550 W 5th St
- 772 W. 2nd St
- 900 W. 1st St
- 10 E 1st St
- Corale Academy on Valley Rd
- 315 Westbrook – N Valley
- Boys & Girls Club in Lemon Valley
- Cold Springs – end of Whitebark Ct (no physical address)
Sparks
- Earthe Energy on Rock
- Greenbrea Center
- Inside Sparks Library
You can also help repair old Pet Karma Boxes or build new ones. Just contact Patricia Johnson at pattyfabrejohnson@gmail.com.
