Nevada man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl that nearly killed Utah resident

A stock photo of fentanyl pills
A stock photo of fentanyl pills(KSAT 12 / YouTube)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KOLO) - A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl through the mail that nearly resulted in the death of a Park City, Utah resident.

The Department of Justice says 22-year-old Colin Andrew Shaphard mailed a package containing numerous fentanyl pills on Feb. 1, 2022. Shapard admitted that he knew doing so was a crime.

On Feb. 10, the recipient suffered serious bodily injury after ingesting them, which caused him to lose consciousness.

First responders administered Narcan, and the victim was hospitalized. The day after, the DEA discovered the victim had overdosed on blue M30 fentanyl pills that were purchased from Shapard.

An investigation uncovered that Shapard mailed opioids to Utah multiple times.

Shaphard pleaded guilty of a controlled substance that resulted in serious bodily injury. He will be sentenced on April 4, 2024.

