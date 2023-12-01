Nevada fires head football coach Ken Wilson

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada announced Friday morning that they have fired head football coach Ken Wilson.

“After an extensive review of the Nevada football program, I have decided to make a leadership change. I would like to thank Ken for his dedication and service to Nevada Athletics and to our student athletes,” Nevada Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe said. “This is not a decision I take lightly, as I know the ripple effect on so many people with a decision like this. For more than two decades Ken and his family have been and will continue to be an integral part of this community and the Wolf Pack.”

Over two seasons as head coach, Nevada went just 4-20, going 2-10 in each of his seasons.

