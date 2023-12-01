Nevada fires head football coach Ken Wilson

Wolf Pack logo.
Wolf Pack logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada announced Friday morning that they have fired head football coach Ken Wilson.

“After an extensive review of the Nevada football program, I have decided to make a leadership change. I would like to thank Ken for his dedication and service to Nevada Athletics and to our student athletes,” Nevada Director of Athletics Stephanie Rempe said. “This is not a decision I take lightly, as I know the ripple effect on so many people with a decision like this. For more than two decades Ken and his family have been and will continue to be an integral part of this community and the Wolf Pack.”

Over two seasons as head coach, Nevada went just 4-20, going 2-10 in each of his seasons.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shots fired graphic.
Person following stolen vehicle in North Valleys reports shots fired from vehicle
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Tahoe Night Monsters
New Lake Tahoe hockey team unveils its name and logo
Pop Warner Super Bowl happening Saturday
13U Galena Grizzlies head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl
Wolf Pack logo
Blackshear’s 22 leads Wolf Pack past Montana 77-66
Miriam Adelson controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is pictured on the left of...
Las Vegas Sands family says they’ll buy majority of Mavericks from Mark Cuban