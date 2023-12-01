Nevada Diabetes Association to host 7th annual Winter Wonderland at Atlantis Casino

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the Atlantis Resort Casino for an evening of seasonal cocktails paired with gourmet bites at the 7th annual Winter Wonderland fundraiser for the Nevada Diabetes Association. The night includes a bit of a friendly competition between local restaurants as they hope to win your vote for Best Sweet Bite, Best Savory Bite, Best Craft Cocktail and more.

Tara Winkelman from the Nevada Diabetes Association, Kurtis Tan from Ijji Noodle House & Poke Don and Chef David Holman from the Atlantis, stopped by Morning Break to share a sample of what they’ll be dishing up at the event.

Winter Wonderland 2023 takes place Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

