Names of troopers killed in Las Vegas released

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada State Police announced the names of the two troopers killed early Thursday by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

NSP identified them as Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

Abbate joined the Nevada Highway Patrol in December 2013 and was promoted to sergeant this month. Felix joined in January 2019 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.

“Both Sgt. Abbate and Trooper Felix dedicated their careers to serving the State of Nevada with exceptional commitment and pride,” a statement said. “The Nevada State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of our fallen heroes.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of Jemarcus Rojee Williams, 46, as the suspected hit-and-run drunk driver in the case.

