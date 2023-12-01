More portions of Death Valley reopen after road repairs

The Eureka Sand Dunes
The Eureka Sand Dunes(NPS photo by Jamie Jirele)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - More portions of Death Valley National Park have opened following repairs to road damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

Park officials announced the opening of portions of Eureka Valley and Saline Valley on Thursday. The two valleys can only be accessed by entering the park from Big Pine, California.

The Big Pine-Death Valley Road is open from Big Pine to Eureka Valley, but is closed east of the Eureka Valley junction. Eureka Dunes primitive campground is also open. Eureka Valley Road/Steel Pass Road is closed past the campground due to flood damage.

The soaking tubs and primitive campground at Saline Valley Warm Springs are now open, though the only route open to drivers there is through Big Pine over Saline Valley Road’s North Pass.

Saline Valley Road’s South Pass and Steel Pass Road past Palm Springs are still closed due to flood damage.

