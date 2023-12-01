Mono County prepping for future broadband expansion

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County will be conducting drone operations to prepare for an expansion of local broadband.

The work will be from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and will involve flyovers of the Topaz, Coleville, Walker, June Lake, McGee, and Crowley Lake areas.

The drone will be collecting data that will be used to develop low-level network designs for broadband infrastructure expansion. Residents will be able to see the drones flying around 200 feet above them.

The county says the data will be limited to utility structures, such as poles and wires, sidewalks, and curbs, and will be solely for the purposes of mapping the area.

