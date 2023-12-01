Mono County prepping for future broadband expansion

The flyovers will be conducted to collect data that will be used for future expansion of broadband services in Mono County.(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:07 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County will be conducting drone operations to prepare for an expansion of local broadband.

The work will be from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8 between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., and will involve flyovers of the Topaz, Coleville, Walker, June Lake, McGee, and Crowley Lake areas.

The drone will be collecting data that will be used to develop low-level network designs for broadband infrastructure expansion. Residents will be able to see the drones flying around 200 feet above them.

The county says the data will be limited to utility structures, such as poles and wires, sidewalks, and curbs, and will be solely for the purposes of mapping the area.

