Local law enforcement shows support for troopers killed on highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - By late this morning local law enforcement was wearing black mourning badges for the two NHP Troopers lost while pulled on the side of a highway in Las Vegas.

“Our hearts go out to the Nevada State Troopers who lost their lives this morning,” Officer Hunter Mercurio from Reno Police Department. “It is a heartbreaking thing that all of law enforcement across the state and across the whole nation feels. It is hard on the community and hard on everyone else.”

While sympathy and support are front of mind, the same law enforcement officers know, in the back of their minds just how dangerous it is for them to pull along the side of a highway knowing their lives are really in others’ hands.

With lights flashing drivers need to pay attention, and per state law, move over.

“Prepare yourself on the freeway,” says Office Mercurio. “Check both lanes before you switch lanes, your foot off the gas, apply your brakes be cautious. No matter what the situation is make sure you do. Move over so that the civilian and the officers can stay safe in that situation.”

With distracted driving the message can’t be emphasized enough and underscores why the driver needs to keep eyes on the road ahead.

But another Nevada Law may also play a role in today’s tragedy.

In 2015 a traffic law was placed in the books. It treats drivers who leave the scene of an accident where there is substantial property damage or bodily injury the same as if the driver were under the influence-- an automatic felony charge.

“The crime has already been committed,” says Officer Mercurio. “If you’ve committed a hit and run. So, we will be following up. Who is the registered owner? Find out who was driving the car that night.”

Law enforcement and ultimately the Clark County District Attorney will identify today’s suspect who will likely face multiple charges after a thorough investigation.

Local law enforcement reminds drivers that when they see those flashing lights on the highway move over and slow down.

It might not be just law enforcement. It could be fire, REMSA, or even a tow truck driver.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.