Honoring a local organ donor at Rose Parade

Honoring a local organ donor: Jake Sullivan Roman
By Emily Benito
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jake Sullivan Roman will be featured on a float at the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena California on New Year’s Day. Nov. 30 Donor Network West presented Jake’s floragraph, which will be featured on the Donate Life float to his family.

He died back in 2020 just 2 days shy of his 21st birthday in a snowmobile accident.

Carson City locals, his parents say that he was kind, and athletic, and his dad says that it was a privilege, and an honor, to be able to coach his son not only in life but the sports they bonded over as well:

“I was fortunate to coach my son. It was an incredible experience. He was an athlete. A two-sport athlete. He was a football player and a wrestler. I think the fact that he was so well-liked was a really huge tribute to Jake,” says Jake’s dad, Blair Roman.

As a registered organ donor, his liver and both kidneys saved three people.

You can find out more about becoming an organ donor or register here.

More information on the 135th Rose Parade can be found here.

Information about Donor Network West

