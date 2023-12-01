Homage closing because of rent increase

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Homage, a popular coffee shop and bakery, is closing its doors this weekend. The business has been open for about 12 years in Downtown Reno and has become a stable with its delicious food and treats. Owner Nicholle Alumbaugh says she had no plans to shut down the location. However, all of that changed when she says her landlord came to her looking to raise the rent 325%.

Their reasoning was to match other rents in the area, but Alumbaugh says the comps don’t tell the whole story. ”I have always been willing to pay a fair price for rent when those things are available, but we have no parking lot, we have no wheel chair access. Those are just the tip of the iceberg of the things we don’t have at this property that warrant that price tag. To be able to more forward we are making a sustainable decision to close up.”

Now, if a property had all the things Homage needed to grow and could meet its volume of business Nicholle says she is willing to pay a higher rent but currently after all the tender love and care she put into this property, it still does not have a lot of usable space and isn’t worth the rent increase for her in the long run. “The outside that they now want to claim as square footage to increase the rent, was installed by me and my family. So, to charge me for something I already paid for, that I increase the value of property on my own dime is pretty bad faith in my opinion.”

We did reach out to the attorney for the property owner. However, they declined to give us a comment.

The final day of business for Homage will be Sunday. As for the future of Homage Nicholle says she’s going to take the next few months to regroup and hopes to hit the ground running at a new location early next year.

