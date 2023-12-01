Former Washoe School Board Trustee Kurt Thigpen announces bid for Nevada State Assembly

Nevada state legislature image
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Washoe School Board Trustee Kurt Thigpen has announced his intention to run for Nevada State Assembly in District 24.

The district represents central Reno, stretching from Valley Road to past Longley Lane in Reno.

The seat is currently being held by Assemblymember Sarah Peters, who announced she will not be running for re-election. Thigpen is currently CEO of Reno-based advertising agency Ace Studios.

He served on the board in Washoe County in 2021 before he resigned due to the stress levels of the job.

“I am running for state assembly because I believe that Nevada needs a strong, experienced voice who will fight for the issues that matter to working families,” said Thigpen. “I am committed to working to ensure that every Nevadan has access to quality public education, affordable and equitable access to healthcare, and a safe and affordable place to live.”

