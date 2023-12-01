First flu-associated death recorded in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first flu-associated death for the 2023-2024 flu season has been recorded in Washoe County.

Northern Nevada Public Health reports that the death was of a woman in her 70′s. Her death is the first recorded in the county since January 2023, though cases have been increasing steadily since Oct. 1 in Washoe County, according to NNPH.

They say that as of last week, there have been a total of 192 RSV cases reported in Washoe County, the vast majority of which have been recorded in those under 18.

Residents are advised to get the flu vaccine if they have not yet, stay home if they are sick, and wash their hands frequently.

“The way it’s trending, we expect to see increases in both influenza and RSV throughout 2023,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “With the winter season upon us, there are more group gatherings and more time spent inside with less ventilation, which increases the chances of disease transmission. If you haven’t received a flu or COVID-19 vaccine yet, now is a great time. And for those in sensitive groups like those aged 60 years and older, people who are pregnant and infants, check with your doctor about the new RSV vaccine.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.