Firefighter suffers minor injury in Carson City garage fire

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A firefighter suffered a minor injury during a garage fire in Carson City on Friday.

Just after 11:00 a.m., the Carson City Fire Department responded to a house fire in west Carson City. Once they arrived, they found a heavily involved garage fire.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the house.

The nature of the firefighter’s injury was not specified, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Carson Fire Department was assisted by East Fork Fire in fighting the blaze.

