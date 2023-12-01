Fire crews urge people to test fire extinguishers and smoke alarms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holiday season lands in the colder months of the year and people are trying to heat their homes or cook a warm meal. Fire crews say people who leave stoves unattended, fireplaces, and poorly placed holiday decorations are fueling the uptick in house fires. “Every year they get out of hand,” said Matt Womack, a fire inspector for Truckee Meadows Protection District. “Every year we have a few fires that are caused because of them.”

“We actually see a 27% increase during the months of November to March for fire response in the home,” said Tiandra Rushing, on behalf of the American Red Cross. “That is usually due to decorations, inadequate heating systems and cooking fires as well.”

It is recommended to have 2 or 3 fire extinguishers in your home. “Make sure you still have a fire extinguisher that is still functional. I think when people buy fire extinguishers they sit there for 5 or 6 years and they never check them,” added Womack. “We recommend a 2A-10BC for your average home. With no more travel distance than 40 feet.”

If you do have to use a fire extinguisher, follow the acronym P.A.S.S. “Where you pull the pin, you aim at the base of the fire, squeeze the handle and then swap the base of the fire.”

The American Red Cross recommends changing your smoke alarm twice a year. “The recommendation is daylight savings time. So twice a year make sure you are checking those fire alarms, making sure your batteries are working,” added Rushing. Having a smoking alarm that works, doubles your chances of surviving a house fire. “Smoke alarms are one of the most important defenses that people have in the residential setting,” said Chief Dale Way.

If you need assistance with testing or changing your smoke alarm, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.