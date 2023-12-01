Fallon woman dies in US50 Alternate crash

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Nov. 16 in a sports utility vehicle rollover between Fallon and Hazen.

Nevada State Police said Victoria Jasmin Villareal, 24, of Fallon died at the scene.

Villareal and another adult were in a 2006 Saturn Vue with three juvenile passengers going east on U.S. 50 Alternate at Fulkerson Road when the Saturn went off the right side of the road, rotated clockwise and turned over, NSP said.

The rollover ejected the two adults. The other adult, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The three juveniles had minor injuries, the NSP said.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Investigators are also trying to determine who was driving.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command West 42nd fatal crash, resulting in 48 fatalities for 2023.

