Christmas on the Comstock brings holiday activities for the whole family to Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s no place for holiday cheer quite like Virginia City. Families looking to revel in the holiday spirit can find all kinds of events taking place throughout December when the town transforms into Christmas on the Comstock . It’s a magical Christmas wonderland featuring holiday lights galore, lighted historic steam train rides, craft fairs, photos with Father Christmas, two weekends of Parade of Lights and a magical Christmas fireworks display and more.

Tourism director for Virginia City, Todd Tuttle, stopped by Morning Break to share all that Virginia City has to offer this holiday season.

For those looking for that perfect gift, holiday shopping abounds in Virginia City. Support local, small businesses offering up specialty made-in-Nevada items and more. Find that perfect holiday decoration at Forever Christmas or pop into Rainbow Art for a hand carved wooden work of art. Perhaps it’s Nevada turquoise jewelry or leather wares from the Silver Stope. Find holiday gifts to complete your shopping list in Virginia City. And of course, the most magical way of all to experience this holiday transformation is by booking a room and staying overnight.

For more information about events happening in Virginia City this month, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.