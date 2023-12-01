Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrests man for alleged sexual assault of a child

Kevin Patrick Mullen
Kevin Patrick Mullen(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:06 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it arrested Kevin Patrick Mullen, 36, for sexual assault of a child younger than 14. The investigation continues.

Mullen is also facing charges of making a false statement to obstruct law enforcement, preventing or dissuading a victim from testifying and a parole or probation violation.

He is being held without bail.

Anyone with information about alleged criminal conduct by Mullen is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-887-2677 or Detective Erin McMahon at 775-283-7858.

