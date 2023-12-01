Brüka Theatre prepares for upcoming holiday show, “Christmas with the Crawfords”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brüka Theatre presents Mark Sargent and Richard Winchester’s Christmas with the Crawfords.

Actors Stephen Moore (Hedda Hopper), Dylan Shire (Maxine Andrews and Ethel Merman) and John Wade (Carmen Miranda) stopped by Morning Break to invite community members out to their show. It’s important to note that Christmas With The Crawfords is suitable for ages 16 and up due to mature themes.

About the show:

Christmas with the Crawfords takes place on Christmas Eve, 1944, and Joan has recently been “fired” from MGM because they consider her “box office poison”. Ms. Crawford is up for the lead in the Warner Bros. film Mildred Pierce, but horror upon horror, she must take a screen test first. Joan needs to rebuild her public relations, so her friend Hedda Hopper decides to broadcast her live show from the star’s Brentwood mansion with Joan and kids in tow.

During the live broadcast, celebrity visitors like Katherine Hepburn and Mae West, who apparently have lost their way en route to the big Gary Cooper party next door, come dropping in at the house.

The legendary story of Joan Crawford began life in 1992 in an old converted fire department horse barn and subsequently has had packed houses in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. The 90 minute campy musical played at the Chelsea Playhouse in New York in November 2001, where it was nominated for a Drama Desk award. America’s premiere drag comedienne/singer Hedda Lettuce was originally the epitome of a creepy Joan with a mile high ‘40s style black wig. Mark Sargent originated the Ethel Merman role.

Performances takes place December 1-22 with show times at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information click here.

