Arlan Melendez retires after a generation in Reno-Sparks Indian Colony leadership

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The man who led the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony for half a lifetime is retiring next month. After 36 years on the tribal council at the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 32 as its chairman, Few, if any, elected executives anywhere can match Arlan Melendez’ record of service.

Looking back, he admits, it was a simple, practical economic concern that led him to tribal leadership. he looked around the colony and saw few opportunities for economic development. “We had one smoke shop. One retail tobacco outlet, like most tribes.”

There wasn’t room for much more. The 2 acres occupied by the smoke shop was the colony’s only commercial property,

“And I felt with our location in the city we could probably do a lot more than that, but the challenge we had we didn’t have any land,” Melendez said. “So, the strategy was to take land into trust and try to bring businesses to the reservation once you establish the reservation status and that’s what we did. That’s why we have a Walmart.”

The colony’s purchase of the 26 acres made that development possible paid off handsomely increasing the tax base, helping fund improvements, educational programs and a new health center serving all native peoples in the area,

The next expansion would be much more ambitious,

In 1986 the colony acquired nearly 2000 acres in Hungry Valley, north of Reno but wanted more. Melendez took the assignment and that took him to Washington.

“The people said “Well now you’ve got to go back and try to get the rest of it. So for about 10 years that’s what I did.”

The effort involved more than lobbying. Others had designs on this valley, including a plan to mine its clay deposits for kitty litter and mining law was on their side. Eventually the tribe bought the claim and in the waning days of the Obama administration the Nevada Tribes Land Bill was passed and signed. The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony was owner of 15,000 acres, virtually the southern half of Hungry Valley.

It had also found allies and new measure of recognition in the process.

“And that’s what I wanted them to recognize more than anything else,” admits Melendez. “That there aren’t just governments of the cities and counties. there’s a government called the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and, at some point, whether it’s good or bad, you’re going to have to deal with the Reno Sparks Indian Colony,.”

Altogether it’s been an impressive journey, one Melendez leaves unfinished. The cultural center telling the story of the Paiute, Washo and Shoshone he’d like to see is built remains a dream, but few would dispute that story is richer and stronger today after the years of his leadership.

“I’m proud to have led this tribe. I think it’s been worth it to be a leader. Our people have been through so much, but I think they came through it pretty good.”

