1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting

One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital
One person was killed in the shooting, while another was taken to the hospital(KOLO/Wade Barnett)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a Friday morning shooting near Marina Gateway Drive.

At around 10:00 a.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the 500 block of Marina Gateway for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. One person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, while the other person was declared dead at the scene.

SPD says the investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and they will not be releasing the names of those involved at this time.

They also say there does not appear to be an active threat to the community, and that this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yulisa Esparaza-Salazar
Suspect in deadly Sparks crash arrested
Police find dead body in northwest Reno
Shots fired graphic.
Person following stolen vehicle in North Valleys reports shots fired from vehicle
Isaiah Smith aka Isaiah Gathers
19-year-old sentenced to life for 2021 killing
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Washoe County has recorded its first flu-associated death of the 2023-2024 flu season.
First flu-associated death recorded in Washoe County
Project at Dayton wastewater treatment plant expected to cause traffic delays
The last day of business for Homage is Sunday
Homage closing because of rent increase
Pink Martini will be at the Grand Sierra Resort December 7
Pink Martini Holiday Tour