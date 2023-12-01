1 dead, 1 injured in Sparks shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a Friday morning shooting near Marina Gateway Drive.

At around 10:00 a.m., officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the 500 block of Marina Gateway for reports of shots fired.

Upon arriving, officers found two people who had suffered gunshot wounds. One person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, while the other person was declared dead at the scene.

SPD says the investigation into this incident remains ongoing, and they will not be releasing the names of those involved at this time.

They also say there does not appear to be an active threat to the community, and that this was an isolated incident.

