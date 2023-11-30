Washoe County identifies deceased woman from 1997

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead in Washoe County in June 1997.

Lorena Gayle Mosley, also known as Lorena Gayle Sherwood, was 41 years old at the time of her death and was identified thanks to a partnership between the Medical Examiner’s Office and Othram Inc. Othram identified Mosley by comparing her DNA profile to profiles uploaded to consumer genealogical databases consented for law enforcement use.

Mosley’s body was found buried beneath rocks in a rural area of Washoe County on June 9, 1997, by rock climbers.

An autopsy was performed but, due to the severely decomposed nature of the body, a cause of death could not be determined. Her death was ruled a homicide due to the circumstances, according to Washoe County.

Mosley’s next of kin was notified is now able to claim her remains.

