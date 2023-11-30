Suspect steals tow truck, points gun at Las Vegas police leading to officer-involved shooting

UPDATE - 11/30/23

Las Vegas police were involved in a shooting Wednesday night in a neighborhood near Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Police said they received a call about two men fighting. When they got there one of the men ran from police and stole a tow truck. Metro followed him to a home where he barricaded himself inside.

While officers were working to get other people who were in the home out, the armed suspect drove off on a motorcycle.

”Our swat team attempted to de-escalate the situation using low-lethal options, causing the suspect to fall off the motorcycle,” said Capt. Joshua Martinez with LVMPD. “He fled on foot with the firearm, through the neighborhood,” Martinez added.

Officers were able to find the suspect. Police said that’s when he pointed his gun at officers which led to them shooting at the suspect. That suspect was taken to Sunrise Hospital and his condition is unknown.

No LVMPD officers were injured in the shooting.

