Sparks High School Alumni Association to host annual Christmas dinner fundraiser

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks High School Alumni Association has been around for 20+ years. The purpose of the group is to support getting alumni together to socialize as well as raising money to help out current Sparks High School Railroaders!

President Donald Abbott, vice president Jose “Chava” Espana and treasurer Rikki Melanaphy, stopped by Morning Break to invite Sparks alum to this year’s Christmas dinner.

This year’s event will be at the Cascade room in the Nugget Casino Wednesday, Dec. 13. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person. Proceeds from this event will go to providing caps and gowns for this year’s high school seniors.

