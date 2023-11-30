Sierra High Notes to perform annual winter show at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra High Notes are set to perform Saturday, Dec. 2 in Sparks.

President Kevin Craik, music director Eric Kao and choir members Kristie Cobb, Terisa Carter and Larry Horning stopped by Morning Break to perform “No Time to Diet.”

Their winter show, Joy of the Season, takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, (1135 12th Street, Sparks). The concert is free and open to the public.

