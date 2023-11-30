Reno police give out 144 citations in traffic safety enforcement

Crosswalk safety graphic
Crosswalk safety graphic(MGN/Pexels)
By Steve Timko
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department Traffic Division gave out 144 citations as part of a pedestrian and school zone safety enforcement campaign from Nov. 15 to Nov. 29.

Police also gave 39 warnings and made one arrest for driving under the influence, it said Wednesday.

The 11 officers conducted the operation in downtown pedestrian safety zones or in school zones chosen based on public input.

“We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which enhance pedestrian safety,” police said in a statement.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant used for the enforcement.

More information: https://zerofatalitiesnv.com/

