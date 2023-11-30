A push to drink Tahoe tap water

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An effort to keep single use plastic bottles out of Lake Tahoe will soon go into effect and a campaign is gaining traction to get more people to drink tap water. The Drink Tahoe Tap campaign from Take Care Tahoe is encouraging people to drink the tap water from Lake Tahoe instead of going to the grocery store and buying plastic bottles.

Over the years Lake Tahoe has been impacted by trash, and the most damaging to its environment is those plastic bottles. When single-use plastics are disposed of, they are often larger pieces of plastic waste, known as macroplastics. Over time, these macroplastics can break down into tiny, harmful particles called microplastics that can end up in the lake.

There is even more of a push now to drink tap because of a city ordinance that will go into place next year in April, banning the sale of plastic bottles in South Lake Tahoe. The Tahoe Fund says drinking our tap water from the lake is just as pure as the bottled water and helps reduce the environmental impact micro-plastics can have on the lake. It also eliminates the process it takes to get the water bottles to Tahoe, saving time, money and resources.

Today, Take Care Tahoe has released a new interactive Drink Tahoe Tap Map showing the locations of the water refill stations around the lake. There are 50 locations you can now go to, whether it be a park or business to refill your water bottle.

The hope is the sale of plastic bottles will eventually be banned throughout Lake Tahoe and not just in the south part of it.

