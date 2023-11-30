Pitch Black Printing Co. to host Merry Brunch-mas fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Tis the season for joy, giving, and festive celebrations! Pitch Black Printing Co. is hosting a holiday brunch Sunday, Dec. 3 to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada (BBBSNN).

Megan O’Reilly, co-owner of Pitch Black Printing Co., and Mel Ulloa-Costa, marketing director of BBBSNN, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone out to this weekend’s event.

The ‘Merry Brunchmas’ fundraiser includes delectable brunch bites to satisfy your taste buds, a festive photo session with Santa, a talented face painter and opportunity complimentary hot chocolate for the kids. The event takes place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

In the spirit of giving, proceeds will go toward supporting the impactful mentorship programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. To RSVP and and get more information, click here.

