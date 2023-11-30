Nevada’s Superintendent of Public Instruction appointed to national board

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has appointed Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert to the National Assessment Governing Board.

“I’m pleased to appoint Superintendent Ebert, a distinguished educator and a chief state school officer with years of expertise and experience, to the National Assessment Governing Board,” said Secretary Cardona.

“As we work to Raise the Bar for academic excellence at this critical moment in our students’ continued recovery from the pandemic, it’s vital that we have the evidence-based insights and contributions of proven education leaders to guide decision-making, particularly for how we assess students’ academic achievement in our country.  I’m grateful to Superintendent Ebert for her service,” he continued.

The board sets policy for the Nation’s Report Card, which measures student achievement. It also provides insights into student learning, and reveals trends regarding chronic absenteeism, literacy, and teacher confidence in student performance.

It also decides what grades and subjects to assess, content to include, and achievement levels.

“I’m honored to welcome Superintendent Ebert to the Governing Board and, together, continuing the pressing work of understanding whether, to what degree, and where the nation is making academic gains,” said Lesley Muldoon, executive director of the Governing Board. “The Nation’s Report Card serves as a catalyst for action to improve student achievement, and state chiefs like Ebert inform and drive that vital work.”

