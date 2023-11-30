Nevada man indicted on charges of threatening US Senators

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada man has been indicted on charges he threatened a U.S. Senator from Nevada, as well as the family members of two U.S. Senators.

A three-count indictment against 43-year-old John Anthony Miller of Las Vegas was returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 21.

Miller is charged with one count of threatening a federal official and two counts of influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member.

Court documents allege that on Oct. 17, Miller left numerous threatening voicemails at the office of the Senator. He is accused of threatening to assault and murder the Senator with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with the Senator’s official duties.

Miller is also accused of threatening to assault and murder a member of the immediate family of two U.S, Senators on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. If he is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

He was first arrested on Oct. 26. His trial will begin on Jan. 23, 2024.

