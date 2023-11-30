National adoption month wraps up, highlighting a need for adoptive families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Human Services is encouraging people to consider fostering or adopting during National Adoption Month.

Across Washoe County there are 642 children in foster care, and 102 children in active recruitment for adoptive homes. Mitch Matthews, the Family Manger with Washoe County Human Services says that right now they are asking a lot of their current foster families, and are looking for more. He adds that each child that ends up in the system, gets there by no fault of their own.

“They were failed by a larger system. They had parents who were not capable of meeting their needs. Poverty, untreated mental health, and substance abuses factors into 100% of our cases,” Matthews says.

Due to their background, Washoe County has children that languish in foster care because there’s a negative connotation with adopting older kids.

" Destigmatizing the process is a big part of what I do,” said Matthews.

According to Matthews, often times people will rule themselves out as a potential adoptive or foster family for reasons that are not true.

“A common one is people who are not married believe they are not eligible. Another one is you need to own your home. You can rent, you can live in a condo. In Washoe County we don’t discriminate. Same sex couples are able to foster and adopt together,” Matthews says.

Understanding every child and family is unique, Matthews prides himself on creating the perfect matches to ensure retention. In a recent match, he had a child with musical talent. He was able to place that child with two moms who were professional musicians. In the beginning, Matthews likes to be judged based off his professional experience and education. But, at the end of each adoptive parent training he reveals a secret. That he himself has two adopted sons.

“It’s never lost on me that it is a big deal and I’m honored to have been selected to adopt these kids,” Matthews said.

If you’re on the fence Matthews says to reach out through the Have A Heart program. While Matthews understands that initial fear that comes with adopting, his memories with his kids were all worth it.

“Skiing with my kids. That’s something that fills my soul and my most treasured memories are on the mountain,” Matthews said.

