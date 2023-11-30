Lyon County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Idaho man

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:39 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Idaho man.

51-year-old Billy Joe Mathis of Jerome, Idaho left his residence in Jerome on Nov. 26 and was known to be in the northern Nevada area on Nov. 27.

Mathis’ vehicle is a black 2019 Jeep Compass four door SUV with an Idaho license plates 2J84632.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.

Below is a picture of Mathis:

Billy Joe Mathis
Billy Joe Mathis(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

