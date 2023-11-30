Lombardo orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen troopers

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of two Nevada State Police troopers killed in Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Lombardo issued a statement, saying:

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas. This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of internment.

