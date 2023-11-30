City of Reno prepares local roads for winter storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter storm is expected to arrive in Reno on Thursday and the city is taking action to prepare local roads. Following last year’s winter, the preparation will begin much sooner.

Snow removal crews were out brining the roads, marking the first brine of the season. It’s important to get the brine out before the storm, because the moisture activates it and will reduce chances for vehicles to lose traction.

During the storm, crews will add a salt and sand mixture to improve tire traction. Its going to be moisture at first, so it could be slick as well,” said Tim Hendricks, the Maintenance and Operations Manager for the City of Reno. “I would definitely slow down when you are traveling on the brine until you see the dried white lines.”

The city is taking action to ensure the roads are safe but drivers have the choice to drive safe or not. “This time of year we are going to want to slow down with hazardous and winter coming in,” added Hendricks. The city is urging people to reduce their speeds and be cautious of road conditions.

Construction has impacted snow removal routes, and one more route has been added. There are now 20 routes and you can stay up to date by clicking, here.

