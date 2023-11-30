City of Reno invites community to Menorah lighting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is inviting people to a Menorah lighting ceremony next week.

The ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Reno City Plaza and will mark the beginning of Hanukkah.

“We are inviting all Northern Nevada residents to come celebrate the start of Hanukkah with us and embrace the spirit of the holiday season,” said Reno Vice Mayor Naomi Duerr. “Gathering under the night sky and lighting the Menorah is always a special occasion as each flame represents unity, hope, tradition, and more.”

People of all ages are invited to come. The event will feature speeches from dignitaries, a choir performance, the Menorah lighting with candle distribution and blessings, and traditional Horah dancing, as well as food that will be provided after the lighting.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the City Hall parking garage located at University Way and East First Street.

