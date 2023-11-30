Carson City to host 9th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for food bank at Friends in Service Helping (FISH)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Carson City this weekend for its ninth year. The goal is simple: offer a modest meal and a handcrafted bowl at an affordable cost to increase awareness that food insecurity is a real problem in our community; The event hopes to raise at least $10,000 to donate to Friends In Service Helping food programs (FISH).

Committee member, Liz Jordan, stopped by Morning Break to explain how the event works and how the community can get involved.

This year, nearly 1000 hand-crafted bowls were created by local community members and artisans at Ogres-Holm Pottery studio in Carson City. For just $15, attendees will receive a hand-crafted bowl to take home and the opportunity to try any of the specialty meals donated for the event by local restaurants. With the assistance of FISH staff, the volunteer planning committee is expected to serve 800 to 1000 people.

The food is donated by local restaurants; FISH donates the food service expertise; the Carson Mall donates the entire north end of the mall; and Ogres-Holm Pottery is turned into a food service line for the event. Several local groups will be providing entertainment throughout the evening.

This year’s local restaurant participants include Flavors of India, Mangia Tutto, Poke Beach, Glen Eagles Restaurant, Great Basin Brewing Company, Casino Fandango, Fox Brewpub, The Grille at Gold Dust West – to name a few!

The Empty Bowls Event will take place on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4-8 p.m. at the Carson Mall, North Entrance.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to the food program at Friends In Service Helping (FISH), a local 501(c)3 private non-profit social services organization that provides help and assistance to the homeless and needy in Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties.

This event shares the evening with the downtown Silver and Snowflake Festival of Lights state tree lighting event

For tickets, head over to FISH Carson City Thrift Store Monday-Saturday, Ogres-Holm Pottery or online.

