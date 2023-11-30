California man who had 17 pounds of methamphetamine sentenced to 25 years

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man who was found to be in possession of 17 pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Juan Cabrera-Bonilla pled guilty to trafficking a controlled substance of 400 grams or more.

In January of this year, Cabrera-Bonilla was pulled over for speeding by a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputy. He told the deputy that he and his wife were driving from Fresno to Reno to gamble in the casinos.

Cabrera-Bonilla displayed a number of nervous behaviors and gave inconsistent statements, prompting a free air sniff which indicated the presence of narcotics. While being placed in handcuffs, Cabrera-Bonilla said things such as “it’s my fault”, and “everything in the car is mine”, while also mentioning methamphetamine.

A search of the car revealed 17 pounds of the drug.

