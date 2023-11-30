Blackshear’s 22 leads Wolf Pack past Montana 77-66

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 22 points helped Nevada defeat Montana 77-66 on Wednesday.

Blackshear added 10 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (5-0). Jarod Lucas was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line to add 16 points. K.J. Hymes had 13 points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 9 of 12 from the free throw line.

The Grizzlies (2-4) were led by Aanen Moody, who recorded 22 points. Montana also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Money Williams. Laolu Oke also put up 13 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Nevada hosts Loyola Marymount and Montana plays San Jose State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Nevada 77, Montana 66

MONTANA (2-4)

Oke 4-8 5-7 13, Thomas 1-3 2-2 4, Moody 9-20 0-0 22, Whitney 0-4 1-2 1, G.Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Vazquez 1-5 2-2 4, M.Williams 6-20 2-2 15, Sawyer 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Dick 0-1 0-1 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-69 13-18 66.

NEVADA (5-0)

N.Davidson 1-4 0-0 3, K.Hymes 2-4 9-12 13, Blackshear 7-10 8-11 22, Foster 2-5 0-1 4, Lucas 3-10 9-10 16, T.Coleman 2-6 2-2 7, McIntosh 1-2 0-0 3, Rolison 1-3 2-2 5, Gardner 1-5 0-0 2, J.Coleman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-51 30-38 77.

Halftime_Nevada 39-18. 3-Point Goals_Montana 5-27 (Moody 4-12, M.Williams 1-8, Dick 0-1, Nap 0-1, G.Williams 0-1, Vazquez 0-4), Nevada 5-15 (Rolison 1-1, McIntosh 1-2, T.Coleman 1-3, N.Davidson 1-3, Lucas 1-3, Blackshear 0-1, Foster 0-1, Gardner 0-1). Fouled Out_Sawyer. Rebounds_Montana 41 (Oke 19), Nevada 37 (Blackshear 10). Assists_Montana 16 (Vazquez 5), Nevada 10 (T.Coleman 5). Total Fouls_Montana 24, Nevada 19.

