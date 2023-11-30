9th annual Make ‘Em Smile Toy Drive returns to Reno, bigger and better than ever

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Make ‘Em Smile Foundation has partnered with Ashlee’s Toy Closet to bring joy to kids this holiday season.

This year’s event is going to new heights with live music from the sensational Rizz and the funk fusion reggae band, Lizano. Santa will also be there to spread holiday cheer.

Make ‘Em Smile Foundation founder and event organizer, Kris Rodriguez; Ashlee’s Toy Closet founder, Ashlee Smith; and Forever14 founder, Kerri Countess, stopped by Morning Break to invite families throughout Northern Nevada to this year’s event.

The 9th annual Make ‘Em Smile toy drive takes place Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Reno Public Market.

The Make ‘Em Smile Foundation is committed to spreading joy to children who deserve it the most. The toy drive is the heart and soul of their mission, and this year, it will be more magical than ever. Your support will help Ashlee’s Toy Closet sponsor five local schools, providing toys and gifts to children who might otherwise go without. Their collection truck will be out front in the parking lot, and there will have additional donation bins inside!

The event is free. Just show up and bring a gift.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.