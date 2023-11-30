4 displaced after early morning house fire on Marlette Ave
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four people were displaced, but no one was injured after an early Thursday morning house fire on Marlette Avenue in Reno.
Reno Fire crews responded to the fire just before 7:00 a.m. and put the fire out around five minutes after arriving.
No cause for the fire has been determined, but crews say it was likely a kitchen fire.
The fire was contained to the kitchen and a nearby room but inflicted fairly severe damage to that side of the house. The fire did not spread to nearby properties.
