4 displaced after early morning house fire on Marlette Ave

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four people were displaced, but no one was injured after an early Thursday morning house fire on Marlette Avenue in Reno.

Reno Fire crews responded to the fire just before 7:00 a.m. and put the fire out around five minutes after arriving.

No cause for the fire has been determined, but crews say it was likely a kitchen fire.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and a nearby room but inflicted fairly severe damage to that side of the house. The fire did not spread to nearby properties.

