2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway

By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:06 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle.

The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities will provide an update later Thursday morning.

