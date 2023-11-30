13U Galena Grizzlies head to the Pop Warner Super Bowl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In a remarkable achievement, two teams from the Reno-Sparks Pop Warner football program are set to compete at the national level. The 13U Galena Grizzlies embark on their journey to Florida, marking a historic moment for the team and the community that supported them throughout their impressive run.

The 13U Galena Grizzlies have qualified for the Pop Warner National Championships held in Orlando, Florida—eight of the top teams from across the nation compete on Saturday, December 2.

Despite being their first time reaching this stage, the Grizzlies, who have played together for years, credit their success to an intelligent team dynamic.

Head Coach Bobby Kirn highlights the team’s multi-sport approach, stating, “They play other sports; they are multi-sport athletes, which is a huge benefit to them. This team is tight-knit, and they really trust each other, so it’s going to pay dividends down the run.”

From scorching summer days to below-freezing temperatures, the team, coaching staff, and families have dedicated themselves to reaching the Pop Warner Super Bowl—an experience they describe as a lifetime achievement. Coach Kirn emphasizes that the impact of the program extends beyond the playing field, and that it shapes young athletes.

“Football teaches life lessons—it teaches you how to struggle, how to succeed, and what hard work truly means. It’s not just football; all youth sports are fantastic for all kids. They’re going to look back at these experiences and know how much hard work they put in and what it did to mold them as young adults.”

The Grizzlies first play against Aurora, Illinois. Coach Kirn expresses excitement and gratitude for the community’s support. Following the team’s qualification for nationals, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to aid their journey to Florida.

“School is important, family is important. Thank you to everyone who has come around to help us; it’s been fantastic.”

To watch the game on Saturday, December 2, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.