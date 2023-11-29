Washoe County school board addresses items that could impact thousands of students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District board of trustees approved to implement new S.H.A.R.E (Sexuality Health and Responsibility Education) program sex education videos for fourth graders. The majority voted to approve the new videos, leaving Trustee Colleen Westlake in the minority, who wanted to preserve the innocence of fourth graders. “Very factual, very informative, excellent choice. I am going to vote no,” said Westlake. “I know it doesn’t matter, we have already approved SHARE, but I just feel that for 4th graders, I’d like them to retain their innocence a little longer.”

The videos explain topics like puberty, genital growth, wet dreams, and menstrual cycles. Click here to see one of the videos and click here to view the other.

The Board of Trustees analyzed the possibility of opening up a Chief of Schools position within the district. The role would aid the Superintendent and principals of each school. The presented salary would be $258,136. The board voted 6 to 1 against the implementation of the new position. Trustees said it was a good idea but bad timing with Superintendent Enfield departing soon.

Lastly, the Board of Trustees approved option 3 for rezoning elementary and middle schools in Spanish Springs to help relieve overcrowding at Bohach Elementary. It would align families in the Big Stonebrook area to feed into Shaw Middle School and students at Beasley Elementary would be rezoned from Sky Ranch Middle School to Mendive. This was the recommended option given by the staff during its presentation. Families will have an opportunity to rezone their child by submitting an application for school choice. The first window opens this Friday, December 1. The next window to apply will open in the spring.

